COREN Tightens Enforcement, Registers 2,001 Engineering Practitioners

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has approved stronger compliance and enforcement measures aimed at curbing engineering failures, improving professional standards and enhancing public safety.

According to a statement issued by the Council’s

Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of COREN, Prof O.A.U. Uche, on Thursday, the decisions were reached at the Council’s 190th Ordinary Council Meeting held on July 9, 2026, at its headquarters in Abuja.

The statement stated that as part of efforts to strengthen regulation and improve service delivery, COREN approved the registration of 2,001 engineering practitioners, comprising 1,410 Engineers, 227 Engineering Technologists, 15 Engineering Technicians, 334 Engineering Craftsmen and 15 Expatriate Practitioners.

It also approved the registration of 33 engineering firms across various areas of engineering practice.

The Council also granted full accreditation to Sato Engineering Services Limited, Ibadan; EtinPower Limited, Benin; and CeeSolar Energy Limited, Abuja, under its Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Certification Scheme, implemented in collaboration with the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP).

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COREN also considered certification examination results from seven training centres involving 478 candidates, of whom 177 passed.

It directed the adoption of the COREN/NESP-approved Solar Photovoltaic Installation Training Curriculum at Enerplaz Paygo Solutions, Port Harcourt.

In response to recurring engineering failures and building collapses, the Council approved measures to strengthen regulatory intervention and enforcement, including a competency development programme for Engineering Regulation Inspection Officers.

The Council further approved a comprehensive regulatory strategy featuring a nationwide public awareness campaign, an integrated digital compliance and verification platform, mandatory COREN compliance for engineering procurement and approvals, stronger Engineering Compliance Inspectorate Units and stricter enforcement of annual practising licence requirements.

It also approved the establishment of a National Engineering Practice Database and a nationwide compliance audit of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to assess compliance with the enhanced entry-point policy for engineers in the public service.

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On skills development, COREN approved the automation of registration for engineering artisans and Skills Training Centres on its portal, while directing collaboration with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to develop National Occupational Standards for various technical occupations.

For engineering education, the Council approved implementation of the National Engineering Admission Quota and Carrying Capacity Enforcement Framework to strengthen quality assurance in engineering programmes in Nigerian universities.

It also approved revised terms of reference for its Codes and Standards Committee and adopted the Engineering Sliding Scale of Fees in Nigeria (ESSOFIN).

The statement added that regional stakeholders’ engagement workshops are expected to be held before the end of 2026 to promote consultation, consensus-building and nationwide ownership of the initiative.