Oyo APC Primary: Adelabu Forgoes Litigation, Demands Corrective Action

Former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has opted against challenging the All Progressives Congress (APC) in court over the party’s 2027 Oyo State governorship primary, despite alleging serious breaches of transparency and fairness in the nomination process.

Adelabu, who contested the APC governorship primary, said he would not pursue an internal party appeal or institute legal proceedings “at this time” over the outcome.

He made the position known in a statement issued after a meeting with APC leaders, his loyalists and supporters from the 33 local government areas and 351 wards of the state on Wednesday.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria deputy governor alleged that the votes recorded at the ward and local government levels were not formally and transparently declared before candidates’ names were uploaded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) electronic portal.

He said the alleged irregularities were not limited to the governorship primary but also affected the party’s nominations for the Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.

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Adelabu said he was in possession of documentary materials, authenticated collation records and video evidence which, according to him, raised questions about the validity of aspects of the primary election and its outcome.

However, rather than commence litigation, he said he had chosen to pursue peace and party reconciliation.

“This decision is not because of a lack of evidence, confidence or conviction,” Adelabu said.

He stressed that his decision not to go to court should not be construed as an admission that the process was properly conducted.

The former minister also claimed that the APC National Chairman had acknowledged errors, unfairness and injustice in aspects of the primary election during his recent visit to Oyo State.

Adelabu argued that such acknowledgement should be followed by corrective action, particularly where complaints concerning the conduct and declaration of the primary remained unresolved.

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He therefore called on the APC national leadership to establish a comprehensive reconciliation process covering all categories of nominations and involving the affected aspirants and other stakeholders.

The legal implications of the controversy, however, could become significant if any aggrieved aspirant decides to challenge the nomination process within the applicable electoral dispute framework.

Adelabu’s decision effectively leaves the alleged irregularities without a court determination, meaning his claims remain allegations rather than judicially established findings.

He also warned the APC leadership against treating the dispute as a personal disagreement between aspirants, arguing that the credibility of the party’s nomination process and the confidence of its members were at stake.

According to him, thousands of APC members who participated in the primaries could feel that their votes and preferences had been disregarded.

“The National Leadership of our party must therefore appreciate that the responsibility for reconciliation cannot simply be transferred to aspirants,” he said.

Adelabu maintained that electoral victory could not be achieved simply by submitting candidates’ names through an electronic platform, stressing that the party also needed the confidence and support of its grassroots members.

Despite his decision to abandon legal action for now, Adelabu reaffirmed his membership of the APC and loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also urged his supporters not to engage in anti-party activities, saying he did not support or encourage actions capable of undermining the APC.

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Adelabu said he was ending his personal contest over the nomination but would not concede the alleged injustice.

“We may be closing this particular contest, but we are not conceding the injustice. We are choosing the path of peace without surrendering the principles of fairness, transparency and democratic justice,” he said.