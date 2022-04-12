Cybercrime: EFCC Secures Conviction Of Undergraduate In Ibadan

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday secured the conviction and sentencing of one Ogunleye Olawale Sylvester to six months community service before Justice Ladiran Akintola of the State High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Ogunleye was charged with Iinternet fraud

The convict, who is a second year student of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, was amongst the suspects arrested by officers of the Nigerian Army and handed over the EFCC for prosecution.

This is contained in a statement by the Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC

Wilson Uwujaren.

The convict pleaded guilty to the one count charge.

The count reads: “That you Ogunleye Olawale Sylvester on or about 11th November 2021, at Ibadan within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, impersonate David Miguel a white man from United States of America.”

Upon his plea, the prosecution counsel, Sanusi Galadanchi reviewed the facts of the case and tendered indicting documents as evidence. He thereafter urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant as charged.

Consequently, Justice Akintola convicted and sentenced Ogunleye to six months community service and ordered that he restitute the sum of $550USD (Five Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars), and forfeit one Tecno Spark 3 mobile phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.