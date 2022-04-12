Police Probe Husband’s Alleged Assault On Pregnant Wife In Ibadan

Taofeek Gbolagade, based in Ibadan, has fled his home after allegedly assaulting his pregnant wife.

The man was said to have assaulted the wife at around 4am on Tuesday over late preparation of sahur, the pre-dawn meal usually eaten before Ramadan fast.

The incident was said to have happened at their residence in Ogbere Housing Estate, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The wife was said to have fled to her parents house and the incident was reported at a police station but the man, having realised the enormity of his offence also fled their residence.

One of their neighbours, who spoke on condition of anoninity said, “This man always beats his wife anytime they have misunderstandings. I heard that the man complained that the wife did not wake up to prepare sahur and that was what led to the assault.

“This man didn’t mind that the wife is pregnant with his second child and started punching and kicking her. She wailed for hours before she was able to flee to her parent’s house.

” The police are looking for him now and he knows that he is in for a big trouble because of the trending story of the alleged killing of the female gospel artiste by her husband.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident.

The PPRO said, “Investigations have commenced on the matter. Updates would be provided.”