Cyberstalking Tinubu: Court To Rule On Sowore’s No-Case Submission

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A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed May 8, 2026, to rule on a no-case submission filed by activist Omoyele Sowore, in his cyberstalking trial brought by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Justice Mohammed Garba Umar set the date after both parties adopted their final written arguments on the application filed by Sowore on April 21, 2026. The DSS is prosecuting him over alleged social media posts concerning President Bola Tinubu.

Sowore is accused of describing Tinubu as a “criminal” in a post on his verified X account. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Arguing the application, Sowore’s counsel, Marshall Abubakar, urged the court to dismiss the case, saying the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case. He argued that the DSS did not present sufficient evidence linking Sowore to the alleged offences or call key witnesses required to sustain the charge.

DSS counsel Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, opposed the application, arguing that the prosecution had established a prima facie case through witness testimony and documentary evidence already before the court.

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During earlier proceedings, a DSS witness, Cyril Nosike, testified under cross-examination that he did not receive any directive from President Tinubu to initiate the case, and that the President did not file a formal complaint. He said the DSS acted on internal directives.

Sowore has also filed a separate legal challenge against the DSS’s request to X to remove the post, arguing that the matter raises broader constitutional issues on freedom of expression.

In the amended two-count charge, the Federal Government alleges that Sowore posted on August 25, 2025, that: “This criminal @officialABAT actually went to Brazil to state that there is no more corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity to lie shamelessly.” The prosecution alleges the post was false and capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

Sowore has pleaded not guilty.