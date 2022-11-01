Davido, Chioma Silent Amid Conflicting Reports Of Son’s Death

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, and his girlfriend, Chioma, have remained silent hours after reports made the rounds that their 3-year-old son has died.

Details surrounding Ifeanyi Adeleke’s alleged death are still sketchy but unconfirmed reports said the 3-year-old drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s residence in Lagos.

Ifeanyi marked his third birthday on October 20, 2022.

It was reported that Davido was traveling to the U.S when the incident happened and Chioma was said to have traveled to Ibadan and left the child with a female domestic staff member.

A close friend of the singer, Eniola Badmus, in a now-deleted post on Instagram, shared an emoji with a worrisome caption ”But Why”.

Popular comedian, Ayo Makun, who didn’t make direct reference to the incident, wrote in an Instagram post late Monday: “The death of a child is unnatural, unfair, and tragic. This hits me so bad”

But a screenshot in circulation on social media, supposedly between Davido and an unidentified person, suggests that Ifeanyi was still in the hospital and yet to be confirmed dead.

Davido, real name David Adeleke, welcomed Ifeanyi with fiancee Chioma Rowland on October 20, 2019.

The report is reminiscent of how Nigerian singer, D’banj, lost his 13-months-old son in a drowning incident in June 2018.