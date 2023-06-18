Davido Shed Tears On Father’s Day

Celebrities
By Justina Simon
Davido

Multiple award-winning singer, Davido has poured out his heart and revealed that this year’s Father’s Day is a difficult one for him, but expressed gratitude to God for his strength.

Advertisement

The singer whose real name is David Adeleke, made this confession in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Davido while commemorating this year’s Father’s Day said that his eyes are filled with tears.

RELATED
Celebrities

Fans Lock Horns Over Davido’s ‘New Cat’ Comments About Burna Boy

Nigeria

Davido, Kunle Afolayan, A.Y, Others Make National Honours List

The artist is experiencing his first Father’s Day since the loss of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Sharing his emotion, the singer wrote, “Difficult Father’s Day for me… But I thank God for strength.
Some days will be like this…Water full my eyes but I’ll be alright FOREVER”.

Recall that Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland lost their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, who got drowned in October 2022, days after his 3rd birthday.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement