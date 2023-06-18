Davido Shed Tears On Father’s Day

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Multiple award-winning singer, Davido has poured out his heart and revealed that this year’s Father’s Day is a difficult one for him, but expressed gratitude to God for his strength.

The singer whose real name is David Adeleke, made this confession in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Davido while commemorating this year’s Father’s Day said that his eyes are filled with tears.

The artist is experiencing his first Father’s Day since the loss of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Sharing his emotion, the singer wrote, “Difficult Father’s Day for me… But I thank God for strength.

Some days will be like this…Water full my eyes but I’ll be alright FOREVER”.

Recall that Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland lost their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, who got drowned in October 2022, days after his 3rd birthday.