Kalabari Kingdom Thrown Into Mourning As Royal Family Announces Death Of King Theophilus Princewill

A wave of grief has swept over the Kalabari Kingdom in Rivers State as the royal family announce the departure of His Serene Majesty, King Professor Theophilus J.T. Princewill — Amachree the XI and Amanyanabo of the Kingdom.

In an official statement released by Prince Tonye T.J.T Princewill, son of the late King, the royal family said the patriarch passed away on Thursday.

With a heavy heart, Prince Tonye expressed not only the loss of a great king but also the profound void left by the departure of his ‘father and best friend’.

According to him, the news of his father’s passing was first shared with the Buguma Council of Chiefs and the Kalabari Council of Chiefs on Friday, in accordance with Kalabari tradition, before it was made public on Saturday.

The departure of King Princewill marks the end of an era for the Kalabari people, who hold a deep respect and admiration for the late monarch.

Plans for the succession and the coronation of the next ruler are yet to be unveiled, and further announcements are being expected.

“Further announcements will follow in the days and weeks to come, but we call on you for your prayers and your well wishes, not just for the family, but for the entire Kalabari Kingdom. He’ll truly be missed,” Prince Tonye Princewill said on behalf of the royal family.