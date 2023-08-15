Davido To Perform At 50th Anniversary Of Footballers’ Association Awards

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is set to grace the stage at the upcoming Professional Footballers’ Association awards.

Sharing the news on Tuesday through his X (formerly Twitter) account, the “Unavailable” crooner expressed his excitement to perform at the show.

He said, “Ballers! Are you ready? We bringing some TIMELESS vibes to you at the 50th PFA AWARDS in Manchester on the 29th of August! Let’s have an unforgettable night.”

In anticipation of the event, a statement on the awards’ official website, www.thepfa.com, highlighted that this year’s edition is particularly significant as it commemorates the awards’ 50th anniversary.

The statement reads: “The PFA Awards is always a special occasion, recognising the outstanding performers from every division and voted for by the players. This year is particularly special as we celebrate 50 years of the Awards.

“The 50th PFA Awards will be held at the Lowry Theatre on Tuesday 29th August. The Awards will take on an exciting new format with further details to follow soon!

“On the night, we will announce the winners of the PFA Players’ Player of the Year winners, the PFA Young Player of the Year categories and each divisional Team of the Year will be named.

“In addition to the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and PFA Young Player of the Year (21-years-old or under at the beginning of the season), we will honour footballing achievement through the PFA’s Merit Award.”

Renowned winners of the Player of the Year Award in the past include Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suárez, Lucy Bronze, and Mohamed Salah.

Currently holding the title are Mohamed Salah from Liverpool and Sam Kerr from Chelsea.