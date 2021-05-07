Popular musician, David Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, is currently trending on Twitter as his fans are celebrating the 10th anniversary of his music career.

The hashtag #[email protected], with an emoji of the singer, is at the top spot for trends in Nigeria as fans are commemorating the singer’s consistency over the years.

Since he began his career, Davido has won over 30 awards and achieved several accolades, including two of his singles, “If” and “Fall” achieving gold certification in the US.

Just yesterday, his popular slang “E Choke” earned an official emoji on Twitter which sent fans into an excited frenzy.

One of his fans, @ade_kastro tweeted saying,”DAVIDO remains the GREATEST.. thank you for serving us with hits over the years..mr do all #[email protected]”.

@ObongRoviel tweeted “10 years at the Top, 10 years having hits back to back, 10 years shutting down shows across the globe, You can’t do 10 years in the industry if you’re not special and talented Davido is gifted Congratulations king #[email protected]”.

One of his fan pages @davido_global tweeted “ Davido has had the best profiling amongst other Afrobeats artiste on Pandora — 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021 in full grip already #[email protected]”.

Another fan, @ogbusman1 tweeted “Solid 10 years in the industry with back to back hit songs #[email protected]”.

Last night, the singer commemorated his first daughter, Imade’s birthday by gifting her a Range Rover SUV.

He posted a video of Imade and her friends in the car along with a caption saying “Happy early birthday baby. Daddy loves you. Enjoy your MOTO”.

