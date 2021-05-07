IPOB Suffers Fresh Blow As Military Kills 8 Members In Imo

The military has reportedly killed at least eight suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the Orlu area of Imo State on Thursday night.

The suspects were said to be on their way to attack the Orlu police station when Nigerian troops and other security agents intercepted and killed eight of them.

The Imo police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, could not comment on the incident when THE WHISTLER called his phone on Friday morning.

Ikeokwu, however, promised to issue a press statement on the incident later today.

Meanwhile, Channels TV reports that several stolen vehicles were recovered from the suspects by the security agents.

The paramilitary wing of IPOB, Eastern Security Network (ESN), had earlier lost a commander, Ikonso, during an encounter with troops in Imo State.

Ikonso, who reportedly coordinated all the operations of the group in the South-East region, was killed on April 24.