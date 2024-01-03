Days After Christmas Massacre, Armed Men Kill Chief Imam, Cyclist In Plateau

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Chief Imam of the Jumma’at Mosque of Ndun village of Tangur District of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Malam Muhammad Idris, has been reportedly killed in Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State.

According to reports, the Imam along with a motorcycle rider, Muhammad Gambo were killed after they arrived at the community, where over 100 people were killed.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), Garba Abdullahi, said the Imam, accompanied by his younger brother, arrived at the community to take with them what was left of their belongings, following the Christmas incident.

Although the Imam and the motorcyclist did not survive the attack, his sibling, Salisu Sani Idris sustained an injury, and he is currently receiving treatment at Dung Hospital in Bokkos town.

Recall that over 100 residents in Bokkos and Mangu LGA were killed by armed men following a coordinated attack between Christmas Eve and December 25, 2023.