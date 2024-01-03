FG Urges Youths To Harness Solar Energy Potentials For Self- Reliance

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Engr. Faruku Yusuf Yabo has urged youths in Sokoto State to harness the solar power potentials and related skills for self-reliance and development.

Yabo gave the advice at the opening ceremony of a one-week intensive training on design and installation of photovoltaic systems for 50 youths in the state.

Advertisement

The training was organized by Sokoto Professional Network in collaboration with A.Y Global Integrated Consult.

Yabo, who sponsored the training, said Sokoto State is blessed with a favorable climate that is suitable to generate enough solar power compared to the southern part of the country.

“When utilised properly, Sokoto will provide a huge amount of solar power among other states,” he said.

He added that the training will serve as a tool for reducing insecurity in the state.

“The essence of this training is to make youths more focused and to have something to do. Most of the youth are normally recruited as a result of idleness and this has triggered insecurity in Nigeria,” he stressed.

Advertisement

He advised the youths to explore the Federal Government’s commitment to generate 30,000 megawatts of power with 30 percent designed for solar energy generation.

In his opening address, Chairman, Board of Trustees Sokoto Professional Network, Engr Zayyanu Tambari Yabo said the participants were selected across the 23 local government areas of the state based on merit after thorough screening.

Zayyanu added that it makes a lot of sense for Sokoto to go solar because it is a resource that the state has in abundance.

While declaring the program open, Governor Ahmad Aliyu who was represented by his Special Adviser on Rural Electrification, Engr. Musttapha Muhammad said the initiative was in line with his administration’s agenda of job creation and human development of the state.

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abuabkar represented by Alhaji Sani Umar Jabi, the district head of the Gagi commended the initiators of the programme, urging them to do more in supporting the state government.

Advertisement

He however reasoned that the high rate of youth unemployment was responsible for the current insecurity being witnessed across the country, with the Northwest states now the worst hit.