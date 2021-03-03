Dealboku Launches Mobile App To Increase User Accessibility

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigeria’s leading online marketplace for deals on products and services, Dealboku, has launched a mobile app to increase user accessibility and strengthen customer engagement on its platform.

A statement by the company’s project director, Hannah Atomode, said the company launched the app on Google Play Store, adding that an iOS version of the app would also be available to users soon.

Describing the features of the app, Atomode said it is space efficient and has a high-speed rating to make shopping very easy.

She added that, “There are various payment options incorporated into the mobile app so a buyer will have no hitch making payment for goods and services.

“Dealboku has been able to come up with a mobile app that is unique in it’s own way. Going through all the e-commerce mobile apps in Nigeria, Dealboku mobile app is ahead of competition because it is very light at 2mb.”

The company also hinted that the e-commerce platform would commence the sale of phone accessories by kicking off with six phone brands, including Samsung, Nokia, Itel, Infinix, Tecno and Huawei.

Max Amuchie, founder of Dealboku, described the launching of the mobile app as a significant step in the right direction.

He promised that the company would make the e-commerce platform available to a greater number of Nigerians and foreigners resident in the country.