Death Of Chrisland Schoolgirl: Lagos Orders Coroner’s Inquest

The Lagos State Government has ordered a coroner’s inquest to find out the cause of death of a 12-year-old student of Chrisland School, Opebi-Ikeja, Whytney Adeniran, who died last Thursday.

Whytney, allegedly died during the school’s inter-house sports activities, which held at the Agege Stadium.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), gave the directive on Monday, according to a statement from the public affairs unit of the State’s Ministry of Justice.

The statement, which was obtained by Channels read partly: “A Coroner’s Inquest has immediately been requested, in line with section 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to determine the cause and circumstances of death.”

“By Section 14(1)(d) of the Coroners’ System Law of the State: “A report of death shall be made to any of the agencies for the report of death or the office of the Coroner and be subject to post-mortem examination where there is reasonable cause to believe that the cause of death was: violent, unnatural or suspicious.”

“Section 15(1) and (9) further enjoins the Coroner to hold an inquest whenever he or she is informed that the death of the deceased person was in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation or believes an inquest is desirable following the report of a reportable death.”

Onigbanjo added:“The findings of this investigation will be made public in due course and appropriate sanctions meted out to anyone found culpable.”

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the State Ministry of Education on Sunday ordered the temporary closure of the school, following the reported death of Whytney

A release signed by the State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo said the closure was ordered pending the outcome of a full investigation into the unfortunate incident.

“We also note the impact of this unfortunate event on family, friends and acquaintance of Whytney and call for calm as we assure that no effort will be spared in investigating the incident”, the Commissioner stated.