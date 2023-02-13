PSC Is Compromising Nigerian Police, Says Ex-IGP

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and its external oversight body, Police Service Commission (PSC) have publicly disagreed on issues of recruitment and promotion of police officers on several occasions, and now a former Inspector General of Police (IGP) has given his insight on the matter.

According to the PSC Act Part II, Section 6 (1) Subsections (a), (b) and (c), the Commission shall-

(a) be responsible for the appointment and promotion of persons to offices (other than the office of the Inspector-General of Police) in the Nigeria Police Force.

(b) Dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over Persons (other than the Inspector-General of Police) in the Nigeria Police Force;

(c) Formulate policies and guidelines for the appointment, promotion, discipline and dismissal of officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

The PSC and NPF in the past week have clashed over compliance with the guidelines for the deployment of some police commissioners to different commands aside from the recurring rifts on whose constitutional mandate it is to recruit Nigerians into the Police Constables cadre.

Also, recent allegations that the IGP had asked senior officers to boycott a mandatory promotion interview, being conducted by the PSC have festered.

The former police chief who spoke to THE WHISTLER on condition of anonymity was asked to give his take on the PSC/IGP faceoff, and he blamed it on the lack of clearly defined roles for the IGP and the PSC on the relevant issues and alleged corruption at the PSC.

He said the PSC had issues of nepotism and political interference ravaging it which is responsible for the constant clashes with the IGP on the recruitment and promotion of officers.

He said while the Police Act has given the PSC oversight on the recruitment and promotion of all police officers except the IGP, the problem arises whenever the IGP makes a recommendation for approval to the PSC.

He said, “For example, the PSC performs the function of appointing, promoting and disciplining officers, but do they know the personalities of those they are promoting? It is the police who know these officers that should recommend them for promotion, judging by their performances over a specified period.

“But such does not happen often. This is why the IGP is angry. The IGP will recommend and the PSC will not follow his recommendation. Look at the situation where indiscipline is being glorified. Someone who is your junior today can become your senior tomorrow. Why?

“In cases where the PSC approves officers for promotion and the IGP says this person is not qualified, the politicians go to the PSC. Not only is the PSC ravaged by nepotism, but political interference is just too much. They should fight those things not fight the Police.

“Some Senators have 10 Policemen in their houses, and some businessmen have 30 policemen. That is the oversight function of the PSC. Can they say the policemen are for policing and not to go and become houseboys or bodyguards?”

The former police chief called for a partnership between both parties for smooth recruitment into the Police Force.

He also faulted the recent appointment of Solomon Arase, his former colleague, as chairperson of the PSC, saying, “Naturally, it would have been better for a civilian to be the chairman so that he can carry out the function properly, in line with the mandates of the PSC”.

He added, “When a former policeman is a chairman, there will be war between both parties, hence this back and forth we see now.”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had also last week offered a unique take on the controversy during the public presentation of a book, ‘Policing The Nigerian Police’, authored by Simon Okeke, a former head of the PSC.

Obasanjo had said that appointing a former IGP as chairperson of the PSC was like asking “a thief to catch a thief.”

The author of the book, who is in favour of giving greater oversight powers to the PSC, had also urged the National Assembly to push for the repeal of the PSC Act.

He said, “The 1960 constitution Sections 102 and 103, the PSC was created and empowered to approve/ appoint all persons in Nigeria Police Force without exception. It has the power also to dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over all persons in the police without exception.

“My view is serving senators that are here, go back and put back that session to what it was tom when it was functioning normally, unless this is done, I am afraid, the friction continues.

“To my mind, this will also put to rest the unpleasant scenario of the court jailing the jailer…”