Declare Strike Over Kidnapping In Schools, Group Urges Labour Unions

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The Education Rights Campaign (ERC) has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to declare a nationwide strike and mass protest over the failure of government to protect children following the abduction of 39 students and seven teachers in Oyo State.

The demand came in a statement signed by ERC Deputy National Coordinator Ogunjimi Isaac and National Mobilization Officer Adaramoye Michael Lenin to commemoration this year’s Children’s Day.

The group lamented that terrorists attacked a high school and two primary schools in Ahoro-Esinele, Oriire Local Government Area, on May 15, 2026.

“39 students, mostly of tender ages were kidnapped together with 7 teachers. Tragically, one of the teachers, Mr Michael Oyedokun, was beheaded by the bandits,” the group said.

ERC accused the Tinubu government and the Seyi Makinde administration of failing to act.

“Despite this, the Tinubu government and the Seyi Makinde administration in Oyo state have not been able to come up with any solution. In fact, they all have their attention fixed on the 2027 general elections, while innocent children are subject to horrible conditions,” it stated.

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The group linked the attack to wider hardship, citing World Bank figures that “139 million Nigerians live in poverty” as of October 2025.

It said millions of children face hunger, malnutrition and disease, and that “children now live in fear of being kidnapped.” ERC also faulted the Safe School Initiative, saying it “has failed to keep the school safe” despite billions spent since 2014.

“We call on the NLC and TUC to go beyond mere condemnation of insecurity and come up with a series of mass actions including declaring a nationwide strike and mass protest against the Tinubu government,” ERC said.

The group also demanded “the formation of a pan-Nigeria and multi-ethnic defence to work democratically with security operatives to help safeguard schools and communities.”