Eid-el-Kabir: Mark Calls For Peaceful Coexistence, Urges Action On Insecurity

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The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, has called on Nigerians to embrace peaceful coexistence and national unity as Muslims across the country celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

In a goodwill message issued on the occasion of the festival, the former Senate President urged governments at all levels to intensify efforts at tackling insecurity and improving the living conditions of citizens.

In a statement signed by his Communication Adviser, Kola Ologbondiyan, Mark described Eid-el-Kabir as a period of reflection, sacrifice, obedience, compassion, and renewed commitment to peace and national unity.

He said the celebration serves as a reminder of the enduring values of love, tolerance, generosity, and service to humanity.

“At this critical moment in our national life, I urge Nigerians to continue to uphold these virtues while praying and working for a more united, peaceful, and prosperous nation. Our diversity should remain our strength and not a source of division,” he stated.

Mark, however, expressed concern over the growing insecurity and economic hardship facing Nigerians, noting that many communities across the country continue to grapple with violence, banditry, kidnapping, and communal conflicts.

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“Across many parts of the country, lives and livelihoods continue to be threatened by violence, banditry, kidnapping, and communal conflicts, leaving families in fear and uncertainty,” he said.

The ADC chairman called for decisive and proactive measures to guarantee the safety of lives and property, stressing that security remains critical to national development.

“Security remains the foundation upon which development and national progress can thrive,” he added.

Mark also underscored the need for policies aimed at addressing poverty, unemployment, inflation, and the rising cost of living.

“Citizens deserve not only security but also access to opportunities, social welfare, and economic empowerment capable of restoring hope and dignity,” he said.

He further urged political leaders to govern with compassion, justice, and accountability while encouraging citizens to promote peace, unity, and mutual understanding.

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“As we mark this blessed celebration, may the spirit of Sallah inspire our leaders to govern with compassion, justice, and accountability, while encouraging citizens to remain steadfast in promoting peace, unity, and mutual understanding,” he said.

He prayed that the celebration would bring renewed hope, divine blessings, and lasting peace to Nigerians and the country at large.