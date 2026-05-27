Stop Using Religion To Justify Violence, Tinubu Tells Bandits

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President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday said no faith permits the killing of innocent people or acts of banditry.

Tinubu made the remarks after observing Eid-el-Kabir prayers at Dodan Barracks in Lagos, where he joined top government officials and traditional rulers.

Those present included Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, former governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, the Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

The president said Eid-el-Kabir should remind Nigerians of obedience, sacrifice, and shared humanity, stressing that national unity must be protected despite religious or ethnic differences.

“We thank Almighty Allah for making us witness another year of Eid-el-Kabir. We thank Him for His mercy, and we must learn from this season’s lessons, namely, showing love to one another. No discrimination, no ethnicity, no hatred; we should share love and be generous to one another in a way that reflects the values of our country and humanity.

“It is essential that we should be very tolerant and obedient to the wishes of Allah and the rule of law, which must guide our society.

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“Nowhere in the holy teachings does it say you should engage in banditry or take a human life. The sacrifice we speak of, even from the beginning of life, where we take these lessons, teaches us that a child was replaced with an animal. That is the value placed on human life,” presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, quoted him as saying.

In his sermon, the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Abou-Nolla, also called for unity, sacrifice, and generosity, praying for the President’s health and continued leadership.

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, also used the Children’s Day celebration to urge discipline and responsible living among Nigerian children, stressing that character and education remain central to national development.

She said the 2026 theme, “Future Now: Promoting Inclusion for Every Nigerian Child,” reflects the need to involve children in shaping the country’s future.

“This year’s theme, ‘Future Now: Promoting Inclusion for Every Nigerian Child,’ reminds us that the future we desire for our children must begin today. Our children are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are active participants in shaping our present,” she said.

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She urged children to stay focused and make responsible choices.

“My message to children on this special day is to take ownership of today in a responsible and purposeful manner. The future you desire is shaped by the choices you make now. It is important to stay focused, make wise decisions, and use your time productively,” she stated.

She also warned against destructive behaviour.

“A brighter tomorrow cannot be achieved by pursuing destructive or unrealistic paths, but by building your character, discipline, and a commitment to learning and growth,” she added.

The First Lady wished children across the country a happy Children’s Day celebration.