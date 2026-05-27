Enugu Senatorial Candidate Promises To Be Champion Of Children’s Welfare

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The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the June 20 senatorial by-election in Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State, Mr Ikeje Asogwa, has said he would champion initiatives to maximize children’s welfare if elected senator.

He also charged parents, teachers and various arms of government to provide conducive environment for children to enable them to achieve their potentials in life.

Mr Asogwa stated this in Nsukka in his message to mark this year’s Children’s Day celebration. He described children as “the greatest gift to humanity, precious jewels, and the future leaders of society”.

He said, “I encourage parents, guardians, teachers, and community leaders to continue investing in the welfare, education, and moral development of children. A better society can only be built when children are properly nurtured and empowered.”

He further advised children to remain disciplined, focused, and committed to good morals and proper upbringing, adding that “children represent the beacon of hope for a brighter tomorrow”.

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He promised to champion policies and programmes to guarantee quality education, leadership development, skills acquisition, and empowerment designed to help children and young people discover and maximize their potentials.

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Asogwa reaffirmed his commitment to building a future where every child in Enugu North Senatorial Zone would have the opportunity to dream, grow, and succeed irrespective of background or social status.

Quoting him, “The future of our society depends largely on the quality of care, guidance, and opportunities we provide for them. Together, we must raise a generation that is educated, responsible, innovative, and prepared to lead society to greater heights.”

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He wished all children in Enugu North Senatorial Zone and beyond a joyful Children’s Day celebration “filled with happiness, hope, and renewed confidence in a brighter future”.

THE WHISTLER reports that the by-election followed the death of erstwhile Senator Okey Ezea last year.