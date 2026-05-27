NRC Suspends Warri–Itakpe Train Service Over Safety Concerns

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The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it has temporarily suspended the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS) due to operational exigencies and technical advice from its engineers.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Public Relations Officer of the NRC, Mr Callistus Unyimadu, and made available to newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday.

Unyimadu said the temporary suspension became necessary to enable the corporation carry out critical operational assessments and ensure continued safety, reliability and improved service delivery.

“The NRC regrets the inconvenience this development may cause passengers and other stakeholders.

“We assure the public that efforts are ongoing to resolve the issues within the shortest possible time,” he said.

He said passengers and intending travellers would be duly informed before the end of the week on the date for resumption of normal train operations.

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Unyimadu noted that the corporation remained committed to safe, efficient and customer-friendly rail services across the country.

According to him, the NRC appreciates the understanding, patience and continued support of the public during the period.