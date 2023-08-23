Wike Gives Contractors 8 Months To Complete Abuja Light Rail Rehabilitation

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed his displeasure with the state of the Abuja light rail.

On Wednesday, he instructed the FCTA permanent secretary, Olusade Adesola, to finalize payment to the Chinese concession company to complete rehabilitation of the rail within eight months.

During an inspection of the Abuja Metro Station in Idu and the Airport Station, on Wednesday, Wike gave the ultimatum as his first task outside the office.

Emphasizing the importance of restoring the Abuja metro, Wike stated that it aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s promise to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians quickly.

Joined by the Minister of State for FCT, Mairiga Mahmud, and other officials, Wike addressed contractors about the quality of work at the main terminal of the metro station.

The Minister then took a train ride from the metro station through the Idu Station to the Airport Station.

Originally developed in six phases and funded through loans from China EXIM Bank, the rails suffered vandalization, leading the FCT Administration to award a new N5 billion contract in August 2023 for a 12-month rehabilitation.

The Abuja light rail, commissioned in 2018 at the metro station, operated for around two years before ceasing due to extensive vandalism.

Wike aims to present a revamped rail system to the President for commissioning by April 2024.