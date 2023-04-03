Delta APC Faction Dismisses Expulsion Of Omo-Agege

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A faction loyal to the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has dismissed his purported expulsion from the party describing it as absolute “ruse”.

Advertisement

A statement jointly signed by Elder Omeni Sobotie and Peter Akarogbe, State Chairman and State Secretary

of the APC Faction, respectively on Monday evening said their leadership is the only “the legitimate and only recognized State Executive Committee of the Party, at the National Headquarters.”

The party said the announcement of the suspension of Omo-Agege, who was the governorship candidate of the party in the just concluded governorship election in the state was “reckless” and capable of disturbing public peace.

Recall an expulsion notice jointly signed on 31 March 2023, by Ilebor Isaac as State Chairman, Benjamin Imonivosey as State Deputy Chairman, Inana Michael as State Secretary, and Ikenga Emeka Edger as State Deputy Secretary, announced the expulsion of Omo-Agege for “anti-party activities, financial fraud and fraternising with cult group.”

The faction allegedly loyal to Cairo Ojougboh, who was a few days ago announced to have been expelled by the Omo-Agege group, explained that their action was predicated on the findings and expulsion of the Deputy Senate President by his Ward executive at Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

Although the Omo-Agege camp had earlier dismissed his suspension as baseless, illegal and of no effect, a joint statement by the claimants declared that they are the authentic and recognised group, whose elections were monitored by INEC and their particulars well documented and reserved by the national leadership in Abuja.

Advertisement

The disclaimer of the expulsion read, “The attention of the Delta State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a publication now making the rounds in both the traditional and social media, by rabble rousing impostors. They claim to hold positions at the various levels of the party – Wards, Local Government Areas, Senatorial Districts and at the State Headquarter.

“We, the legitimate and only recognized State Executive Committee of the Party, at the National Headquarters, in consultations with all other levels in the chain, hereby disclaim the publication as fraudulent, a ruse and of no consequence.

“Therefore it should be disregarded and ignored as the handiwork of mischief makers by all party faithfuls and the general public.

“The Executive Committee members of the APC at the Wards, Local Governments, Senatorials Districts and State levels, were duly elected at the different Congresses organised by the party.

“They remain legitimate and still hold their offices and positions in accordance with the APC Constitution.

Advertisement

“The various levels of the Executive Committees of the All Progressives Congress at the Wards, Local Governments, Senatorial Districts and the State, were elected by bonafide members of the Party, in an open transparent process, duly designated, approved and coordinated by the National Headquarters,” the statement said.

They noted that, “In the light of the foregoing, the names of the Executive Committee members of the APC at the Wards, Local Governments, Senatorial Districts and the State, are in the National Secretariat of the Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which duly monitored the congresses as required by law.

“Consequent on the above, the signatories to the said publication are not only dubious impostors, but very reckless with their publication. In this regard, their claims could cause a breach of public peace and must not be permitted.

“The Nigerian Police Force, DSS and other security agencies are enjoined to take note of the wanton rascality and the unscrupulous intent to cause disharmony and a breach of public peace.

“The general public, party faithfuls and stakeholders are therefore advised to discountance the said publication, and view it as the worthless undertaking of men with crooked intentions,” the statement further added.