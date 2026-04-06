Delta Police Bust Criminal Networks, Arrest Suspects, Recover Gun, Drugs

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The Delta State Police Command has arrested five suspected criminals and recovered a firearm, ammunition, illicit drugs, and weapons in a series of coordinated operations across the state.

According to the spokesman of the command on Monday, SP Bright Edafe, the operations, carried out on April 4 and 5, targeted suspected criminal hideouts in Ika South Local Government Area and along the Benin–Asaba Expressway.

In the first operation, conducted at about 1:00 p.m. on April 4, operatives of the Raiders Unit, acting on intelligence, raided a hideout in Agbor, Ika South LGA. During the raid, a 34-year-old suspect, Henry Obi, a native of Anambra State, was arrested. Police said the suspect confessed to being a member of the Aiye Confraternity.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of an English-made pistol loaded with six rounds of live ammunition. Officers also discovered suspected illicit drugs concealed inside a standing air conditioner in the building’s parlour.

In a separate operation on April 5 at about 5:09 p.m., operatives of the Buffalo Team, in collaboration with members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), carried out a raid at Hausa Market near the Customs checkpoint along the Benin–Asaba Expressway.

Four suspects were arrested during the operation: Yakubu Umar, 19; Galiu Adamu, 17; Nuhu Musa, 16; and Zaraduwu Usman, 21.

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Items recovered from the suspects include quantities of suspected illicit drugs such as Colorado, Canadian Loud, substances believed to be Indian hemp, Tramadol, and Swinol. Police also recovered two locally fabricated battle axes and a sum of N144,000.

All the suspects are in custody, and investigations are ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Yemi Oyeniyi, commended the operatives for their actions and urged residents to remain vigilant and provide useful information to security agencies. He said the command would continue efforts to safeguard lives and property across the state.