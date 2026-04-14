Man Nabbed In Delta Over Snapchat Gun Deal

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The Delta State Police Command has arrested a suspect for allegedly purchasing a prohibited firearm through social media, after he was found in possession of a Beretta pistol.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a video shared on Tuesday, where he displayed the weapon recovered from the suspect and warned against the rising trend of illegal arms acquisition.

Edafe, while unveiling the contents of a bag carried by the suspect, said, “This is a Beretta pistol, not even fabricated. It has the magazine and two 9mm ammunition,” stressing that such weapons are restricted to authorised security agencies.

The suspect, identified as Igbunu Evans from Sapele in Delta State, admitted during questioning that he obtained the firearm through Snapchat, saying he “ordered it through Snapchat from a smoke vendor” and paid N450,000 for its delivery.

Explaining his reason for acquiring the weapon, the suspect claimed it was “for safety purposes… against any unknown gunmen or kidnappers,” but also confessed to involvement in internet fraud, stating he had been engaged in it for “three to four years.”

Reacting, Edafe linked the development to a chain of criminal activities, noting that “internet fraud, cultism, abuse of illicit substances, and now gun possession” show how “one crime gives birth to another.”

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He emphasised that it is unlawful for individuals to possess such firearms, stating that the Beretta pistol “is a prohibited firearm that can only be linked to government security agencies,” adding that no individual is permitted to hold such weapons under the guise of self-protection.

The police spokesman said the suspect is currently in custody and will be charged to court.