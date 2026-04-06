OPINION: The Worry About Russia’s Propaganda Aims In Africa

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There is little fuss about the changing dynamics of geopolitics across the world. Powerful countries seek to exert their influence and might sometimes subtly or by use of force as seen in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, America and Israel against Iran stamp their imprints.

But there is the unseen but significant pressure employed to influence policy, shape outcomes and present a picture that is far from reality; recruitment of unsuspecting journalists, non-governmental organisations and “influencers. And over the years, the Russians seems to outdo the West in its dedication to civil, sometimes, violent covert, operations targeting Africans.

Before now, the gospel of globalization was that it was a powerful force to bring the world closer together and promoting economic prosperity and stability. The open flow of goods, services, money, natural resources, and people would benefit all countries and make it possible to transfer knowledge, ideas, and technology across national borders. Globalization promised to bridge divides between advanced and developing economies, binding them together in a mesh of shared interests. It seemed reasonable to assume that this would even foster geopolitical stability, as collective prosperity would incentivize countries to tamp down conflicts that could disrupt their economic relationships.

But this grand hope for the Kremlin is an anathema in its ambitions to gain foothold in Africa and promote its strategic interest. Nothing ordinarily is amiss with that if not for its underhand tactics and destabilizing agenda fueled principally through propaganda and subterfuge evidenced in its promotion of the Alliance of Sahel States, AES.

To realise its objectives, the international network of journalists, Forbidden Stories, in its latest publication disclosed that the Kremlin has a fully scale “Propaganda Machine” based on internal leaks attributed to the SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service, the consortium exposes a global strategy of influence and destabilization.

The documents leave little room for interpretation. The objective is clearly stated, without ambiguity: to “reformat the African space” by building “a belt of friendly regimes.” Africa appears as a priority arena in this geopolitical reconfiguration.

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Behind this ambition lies a long-term logic: weakening Western footholds, establishing local proxies, and structuring an alternative political bloc. The Alliance of Sahel States (AES), formed by Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, constitutes its foundation—a base from which Moscow intends to expand its influence in successive circles.

At face value, the objective is legitimate. But when placed against the messianic characterization of junta leaders of the AES, then the broader implication can be understood. Today, across these States, repression, anti-democratic policies, press repression are gaining grounds with little room for citizens engagement. That is the worry.

Forbidden Stories further disclosed through their investigation that the Russian strategy is to Compromise of journalists: Approached under the guise of partnerships or training, some media professionals are offered paid “advertorials.” Behind these seemingly harmless collaborations lies a strategy of information infiltration. The sums involved, between 50,000 and 200,000 CFA francs, are enough to weaken financially fragile newsrooms.

Targeting and bypassing critical media: Outlets deemed too distant from Russian ideology are identified, marginalized, or bypassed in favor of more favorable platforms. At the same time, hundreds of sponsored articles feed a parallel media ecosystem.

Payment of influencers and cultural figures: Artists, bloggers, pan-Africanist personalities—these are all relays capable of massively disseminating pro-Russian narratives. The strategy thus operates through culture and emotion via conferences, concerts, and online content.

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Imposition of political narratives: Active promotion of the AES, valorization of military regimes, pro-Kremlin messaging—talking points are calibrated and disseminated on a large scale, notably through the establishment of media outlets such as Russia Today (RT). But where does the truth lie?

Investment in youth movements: Forums, international conferences, exchange programs—the youth represent a strategic target. Under the guise of debates on civic values or sovereignty, these events serve as ideological vectors. African youth must remain sovereign and not yield to Russian propaganda.

There is every reason to worry about the Russian infiltration agenda. Its human rights and press records are telling. The Committee to Protect Journalists, CPJ, notes that since February 24, 2022, to now 27 journalists in Russia and its territories have been imprisoned on criminal charges: 15 Russians, 10 Ukrainians, and 2 Americans. Of these, 4 released, 2 exiled, and 1 killed.

Charges against those jailed: 9 for “fake” news; 14 for terrorism, extremism, and other anti-state crimes; 4 were undisclosed. In that period, 27 exiled journalists were sentenced to jail in absentia, 355 journalists and media outlets branded “foreign agents,” and 27 media outlets banned as “undesirable.” While 14 journalists added to Russian financial intelligence agency Rosfinmonitoring’s “terrorists and extremists” list.

The point needs to be reiterated that while Africa remains open to globalization, it must be wary of Greek Gifts of the new colonialists. For too long has this continent being a playground for Western interests and they should a time, and now is the hour, to demand parity and meaningful engagements and not alliances that seek to weaken, subjugate and make a mockery of its progress, growth and development.

Amajama, a social affairs analyst, writes from Abuja via [email protected]