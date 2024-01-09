Reaction Trails Plans To Bar Glo Customers From Making Calls To MTN

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Telecom subscribers have expressed their displeasure with the approval granted by the Nigerian Communications Commission for MTN Nigeria Communications Plc to bar Globacom lines from calling MTN over nonpayment of interconnect fees.

The NCC announced on Monday in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Reuben Muoka that the ban will be effective from January 18, 2024.

The NCC said Globacom had been duly informed of MTN’s application and was allowed to defend its case.

The NCC said, “The commission, having examined the application and circumstances surrounding the indebtedness, determined that Globacom does not have sufficient or justifiable reason for non-payment of the interconnect charges.

“At the expiration of 10 days from the date of this notice, subscribers of Globacom will no longer be able to make calls to MTN, but will be able to receive calls.

“The partial disconnection, however, will allow in-bound calls to Globacom network. Please note that this disconnection will subsist until otherwise determined by the commission.”

The commission said the partial approval authorising the disconnection of Globacom by MTN aligns with the provisions of Section 100 of the NCC Act, 2003.

The NCC said that the move is in accordance with Paragraph 9 of the guidelines which outlines the procedure for granting approval to disconnect Telecommunications Operators.

Reacting to the development, network subscribers argued that they should not be made to suffer for Globacom’s inability to pay the interconnect fees.

Some argued that they could take legal actions if their right to call MTN is infringed upon.

Braide Tammy, an X user with the handle, @TammyBraide2 said, “Why should we suffer from what we know nothing about? Erring service providers should be sanctioned instead of the consumers.”

A verified X user, @olubunmifadiora said the news about “Glo potentially being unable to call MTN lines feels almost like a joke, especially in a country like Nigeria that’s working hard to overcome its current challenges.

“In an era where seamless communication is crucial, such an issue between major telecom providers can be a major setback. It’s more than just a corporate issue; it affects the daily lives of countless Nigerians who rely on these networks. This situation highlights the need for better regulatory frameworks and cooperation in the telecom sector to support Nigeria’s growth and connectivity goals.”

Commenting on the development, Aremu Raimi Suhaibu with handle, @aremu_raimi tweeted, “Both network subscribers should sort the issues amicably instead of going the sanction route which will not be beneficial to anyone, as the customers will suffer more from this impasse.”

Another X user, @bigzeven, tweeted, “I think citizens should be ready to take GLO and NCC to court… I should be getting what I paid for… Let them settle their interconnect problems without infringing on my rights.”