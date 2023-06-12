DEMOCRACY DAY: NSCDC Boss Urges Citizens To Join Fight Against Insecurity

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has appealed to Nigerians to join in the fight against insecurity to sustain the nation’s democratic ideals.

He made this statement while briefing officers and men at the Corps’ National Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

According to the statement signed by Olusola Odumoso, the corps spokesperson, the NSCDC boss said that citizens needed to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration by embracing his policies and programs for a better Nigeria.

He stated that security agencies require the cooperation and support of citizens to effectively ensure national security.

He called on citizens to endeavor to provide credible information that could help nip crime in the bud.

“If you see something, do not waste time in saying something,” he advised.

The NSCDC boss urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of national consciousness to move the nation forward, noting that only a safe and secure environment could guarantee the prosperity and growth of Nigeria’s democracy.

“A rise in national security consciousness is the first step towards creating a nation with a shared sense of national identity.

“It also fosters common understanding amongst different ethnic groups, religions, tribes, and organisations.

“We have to develop a strong feeling of love, commitment, loyalty, and affection that enables us to work together for the growth, progress, and development of this country,” he said.

He further called on the government at all levels to give maximum support to security agencies to function effectively in crime fighting and prevention.

“We will appreciate more governmental support to help us discharge our duties optimally,” he said.

He advocated the need for security agencies to heed the advice of President Tinubu on synergy and collaboration.

“We have to promote the culture of synergy and collaboration amongst ourselves.

“We must embrace the advice Mr President gave us recently regarding synergy and collaboration for effective service delivery,” he said.

“The task of eradicating crimes and criminality in the country required a formidable internal security apparatus that must be opposed to unhealthy rivalry.

He congratulates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all Nigerians on the occasion of democracy day celebrations and assured that NSCDC under his leadership will not derail but play its part with renewed vigour for the betterment of Nigeria.

“Preserving Nigeria’s democracy is a collective effort in which, protecting her people and critical national assets is our role.

“We will continue to do our best in discharging our constitutional responsibility to the nation effectively without compromise,” Audi said.