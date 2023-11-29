Despite 35-Fold IGR Gap, Gov Bello Says Kogi Will Overtake Lagos In 8 Years

Outgoing Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has expressed optimism that the state will surpass Lagos in terms of development within the next eight years.

Bello stated this during a visit alongside governor-elect Usman Ododo to the First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, at the State House on Tuesday.

Citing developmental strides initiated by President Bola Tinubu in Lagos during his time as governor of the state, Bello said his successor will emulate Tinubu’s approach to achieve Kogi’s envisioned progress.

“Definitely, Ododo is my worthy successor that the almighty has given the crown to be the governor as from January 27, 2024,” he affirmed.

“In a simple term, what I am envisioning Kogi to be is just like what our president planted in Lagos to what Lagos is today.”

Meanwhile, checks by THE WHISTLER show a number of factors that will make it difficult for Kogi to overtake Lagos in terms of development as proclaimed by Governor Bello.

Firstly, Kogi State’s IGR is significantly lower than Lagos’ IGR. In 2022, Kogi generated N18.2 billion in IGR, while Lagos generated N651.15 billion, implying that Lagos generated more than 35 times as much IGR as Kogi.

It also implies that Kogi has much less money to invest in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other important services.

Furthermore, Kogi’s economy is less diversified than Lagos which is the financial and commercial hub of the country, with a diverse economy that includes manufacturing, services, and trade.

When further compared, Lagos has a larger and more skilled workforce than Kogi as it is home to a large and well-educated population, with apparently a higher number of people who have the skills and experience that businesses need.