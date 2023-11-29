Ogun State HIV/AIDS Infections Spike With Over 46,000 Living With Virus

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, has disclosed a staggering estimate of 46,143 people living with HIV/AIDS in the state with 33,489 persons identified and undergoing sustained treatment.

He also said a dreadful number of 12,654 infected persons remain unreached and dispersed across communities in an unprecedented spike in the virus infections in the state.

Advertisement

Addressing journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday, Dr. Coker unveiled these figures in commemoration of the upcoming 2023 World AIDS Day on December 1.

The state, she mentioned, recorded 21,083 positive cases out of 782,005 people tested between 2020 and 2023, resulting in a 1.6 per cent prevalence rate while 12,654 HIV-positive persons have no access to Antiretroviral Therapy.

She emphasised the state’s commitment to achieving the UNAIDs 95-95-95 2030 goal of zero HIV infection.’

Delving into the theme of the 2023 World AIDS Day, “Communities: Leadership To End AIDS by 2030,” Coker noted the role of communities in addressing the social and cultural factors contributing to HIV transmission.

Advertisement

She revealed the establishment of 400 testing centres across 20 local government areas, indicating a proactive approach to enhance testing capacity.

Coker stated the significant progress made, stating, “Our health facilities providing HIV services have increased from 198 in 2019 to 497 as of November 2023.

“We’ve engaged 300 community testers and expanded our comprehensive treatment centres from 22 to 43.”

Speaking, the Executive Secretary of Ogun State Action Committee of HIV/AIDS, Dr. Kehinde Fatungase, emphasised the establishment of HIV test centres in tertiary institutions for students’ testing and counselling.

He urged the populace, especially the youth, to prioritise testing to curb the virus’s spread.