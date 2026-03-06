DIG Frank Mba Bows Out Of Police Service After 34 Years

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

After more than three decades in the Nigeria Police Force, Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Training and Development, Frank Mba, has retired from active service.

Mba bowed out of the force on Friday following a career that spanned over 34 years and saw him rise through the ranks to become one of the most recognisable figures in Nigerian policing, particularly in the area of public communication and institutional reform.

His retirement comes amid a leadership transition within the Nigeria Police Force following the exit of former Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun and the appointment of Olatunji Disu as the new Inspector-General.

Born in Lagos State and originally from Enugu State, Mba joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 as a cadet officer. He trained at the Nigeria Police Academy in Kano, where he graduated as the best cadet of his set.

Alongside his policing career, he built a strong academic profile in law. Mba obtained a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Lagos, proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002. He later earned a Master’s degree in Law with distinction from the University of Dundee in Scotland.

Advertisement

His rise through the ranks reflected steady progression within the force. He was promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in 1999 and later to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in 2003. In subsequent years, he advanced to Superintendent of Police (SP) in 2008, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) in 2012, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in 2014.

Mba was elevated to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in 2018 before attaining the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP) in December 2020. In March 2023, he was decorated as an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), a promotion that further positioned him within the upper command structure of the force.

Within a relatively short period, he rose from Commissioner of Police to Deputy Inspector-General, a trajectory that marked one of the fastest progressions to the rank within the institution.

Throughout his career, Mba handled several operational, investigative, and administrative responsibilities across different commands and departments of the force.

He served as Area Commander in Ajah and Festac in Lagos State, where he coordinated policing operations and security management within the divisions. He later became Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, supervising law enforcement operations across the state.

Advertisement

At the Force Headquarters, Mba held strategic assignments, including serving as Commissioner of Police in charge of the Border Patrol Force, where he oversaw policing activities along Nigeria’s border corridors.

He also served as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Panti, Lagos, a major investigative unit responsible for handling high-profile criminal cases.

Mba became widely known within and outside the force for his role in public communication, serving three different times as the National Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force.

His career also extended beyond Nigeria through international peacekeeping and professional engagements. Between 2006 and 2007, he served as a member of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the United Nations Mission in Liberia, where he participated in multinational peacekeeping operations aimed at stabilising the country after years of conflict. For his service, he received the United Nations Medal.

In addition to operational duties, Mba underwent several specialised training programmes within and outside Nigeria aimed at strengthening his leadership and policing skills. These included programmes at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, United States, as well as leadership courses at Harvard University and the University of Oxford.

He also participated in various law enforcement and security training programmes, including the Countering Violent Extremism and Police Leadership Course at the International Law Enforcement Academy in Roswell, New Mexico; the Strategic Leadership and Command Course at the Police Staff College in Jos; and the Crisis and Disaster Management Course at the Galilee International Management Institute in Israel.

Advertisement

Other programmes included training on managing the media in crisis situations at the School of Media and Communications, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos; the International Visitors Leadership Program on International Crime Issues in Washington, DC; the General Criminal Investigation Course at the International Law Enforcement Academy in Botswana; and a middle management course on global peace operations in Vicenza, Italy.

Beyond policing operations, Mba also maintained affiliations with several professional bodies. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration of Nigeria (CILGPAN), and the Chartered Examiners of Criminology and Forensic Investigation Inc., USA. He is also a member of the International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals, the FBI National Academy Associates Inc., and The International Emergency Management Society.

In his farewell message, Mba expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve during the current administration.

“I am deeply grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the privilege of serving our great nation during his administration. The confidence reposed in the Nigeria Police leadership and the support given to the institution during this period have been invaluable,” he said.

He also acknowledged the role of the Nigerian public in supporting the work of the police throughout his years of service.

“Policing is a difficult but noble profession, and whatever success we recorded was made possible by the understanding and support of Nigerians. I leave the service with a heart full of gratitude and pride for having had the opportunity to serve,” Mba said.