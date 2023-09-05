DIG Frank Mba Redeployed To Training and Development Department, Joins PSC Recruitment Board

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has redeployed Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Frank Mba to the Department of Training and Development, making him the lead representative of the Police on the newly inaugurated Police Recruitment Board.

The Police Force announced Mba’s redeployment and six other DIGs in a statement, signed by its spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday.

A document seen by THE WHISTLER showed that the IGP approved the redeployment of the senior officers in a police wireless message at 3:35 pm on Monday — A few hours after the PSC chairman, Solomon Arase inaugurated an 11-man committee to manage the recruitment of Nigerians into the Police.

The inauguration was done amid a heavy security presence.

The PSC Chairman, Solomon Arase allegedly employed the presence of police personnel earlier before the scheduled time of the inauguration on Monday, over a threat by aggrieved groups of the commission to protest the choices of the personnel on the recruitment board.

A document made available to THE WHISTLER on Monday showed that the inaugurated board had three representatives of the Police Force including DIG Development and Training Department as a member (no name included); CP Hassan Yabanet, from the Police Training College and DCP Olabode Akinbamilowo who is the secretary of the board.

Another is DSP Ahanmisi Obehi from the office of the PSC chairman.

Similarly, the IGP redeployed other DIGs to different units of the Police Force including DIG Bala Ciroma to head the Department of Finance and Administration, DIG Habu Sani to head the Force Intelligence Bureau and DIG Usman D. Nagogo to head the Department of Logistics and Supply.

Others include DIG Daniel Sokari-Pedro to the Department of Information and Communication Technology, DIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje to the Department of Research and Planning, and DIG Ede Ekpeji to the Department of Operations.

“Similarly, the IGP approved the posting of the following Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to the following Commands and Formations as indicated against their names. AIG Oladimeji Yomi Olanrewaju has been posted as the Force Secretary, AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku, mni to head the Police Mobile Force, AIG Idris Dabban Dauda, fdc, to Zone 16 Yenagoa, AIG Oyediran Adesoye Oyeyemi, fsi, to head the Police Cooperative, and AIG Benjamin Okolo Nebeolisa, fdc, to AIG Department of ICT,” the statement said.

The police boss “charges the newly posted and redeployed senior officers to entrench professionalism in their respective Departments, Commands, and Formations while prioritising human security and people-centric policing services.”