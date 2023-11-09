Disquiet In Abia As Appeal Court Upholds Sacking Of Another LP Federal Lawmaker

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on Thursday dismissed an appeal brought before it by Hon. Emeka Nnamani against the tribunal judgement that declared Hon. Alex Ikwechegh as winner and duly elected Reps member for the Aba North & South Federal Constituency.

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital led by Justice Adeyinka Aderibgbe had in September disqualified Nnamani over falsification of academic certificate.

The Tribunal disqualified Nnamani based on an existing Appeal Court judgement against him over forged documents.

The Tribunal subsequently declared Chief Mascot Ikwechege as the authentic winner of the February 25th National Assembly Election in Aba North/South Federal constituency

Recall that in 2015, the Appeal Court on the petition of Blessing Nwagba, sacked Nnamani on the ground that he was not a registered member of his then party, APGA in his ward at the time of the election and equally directed the Police to investigate the allegation of certificate forgery against Nnamani,

He had claimed to have graduated from the University of Port Harcourt.