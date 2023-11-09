JUST IN: Passengers Enter Abuja Airport Through Bush As NLC Blocks Entry, Exit Points [VIDEO]

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The nationwide industrial strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday has left passengers stranded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Passengers who arrived at the airport on Thursday morning, some unaware of the impending strike, found themselves stranded as the NLC shut down both the entrance and exit gates of the airport, thereby disrupting flight operations.

An eyewitness captured the scene in a video shared with THE WHISTLER, revealing the plight of passengers who were forced to trek on the road leading to the airport.

Some even resorted to using a path through the bush in order to access the airport.

The eyewitness, who gave his name simply as Alex, said: “When I came this morning, I saw that the road leading to the airport was blocked. Initially, I thought it was the typical traffic jam that passengers sometimes experience at the airport. However, about 10 minutes later, more than 30 vehicles had queued behind me.

“I had come to pick up someone from the private jet wing of the airport. When I eventually managed to exit the traffic congestion, I and some other people had to follow a path through the bush to access the airport,” the eyewitness added.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the leaderships of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) declared a total nationwide strike over the brutalisation of NLC National President, Joe Ajaero, by the police in Imo State last week.

Consequently, the NLC handed the Federal Government a five-day ultimatum to replace the Imo State police commissioner as well as the arrest and prosecution of some of the aides of Governor Hope Uzodimma said to be linked with the alleged assault on Ajaero.

The unions also demanded the arrest and prosecution of the Special Adviser to the Imo State governor on Special Duties.

While the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, had ordered the redeployment of the Imo police commissioner, the unions said their other demands have yet to be met, hence the strike action.