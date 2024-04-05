Abia Assembly Passes Bill On Health Commodities Management Agency

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State House of Assembly has passed a bill titled “The Abia State Medicine and Health Commodities Management Agency Bill, 2024.”

The bill was sponsored by the Majority Leader and member representing Arochukwu constituency, Hon. Okoro Uchenna Kalu.

The bill, which is aimed at ensuring availability of quality medicines and health commodities at affordable costs in the state, will strengthen local manufacturing of medicines among other objectives.

The passage of the bill followed the continuation of its consideration in the committee of the whole and its third reading during plenary on Thursday.

The bill when assented to by the Governor will guarantee sustainable medicine and health commodities supply in the state in accordance with the procurement manual guidelines.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, addressing members during the bill’s passage, stated that upon executive assent, it would be considered effective from April 4, 2024.