‘Don’t Be Carried Away By Power’ – Pastor Cautions Adamawa Speaker

Rev Simon Yohanna, the resident pastor of the Lutheran Church Of Christ In Nigeria (LCCN), Hong local government area, has cautioned the 24th Speaker of the Adamawa House of Assembly not to be carried away by power during his tenure.

The Reverend made the caution on Sunday, during the speaker’s church thanksgiving held in his local government, Hong.

The thanksgiving was graced by dignitaries from all walks of life, like the former Secretary to the State Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, Hon James Barka among others.

The Rev Pastor told the Speaker to respect everyone in the course of discharging his legislative duties.

He further advised the speaker to remain humble and loyal to his people, assuring that the best was yet to come for him politically.

He said “Don’t be carried away by power, don’t assume that you are now a leader because you are now Speaker.

“We recognise the challenge that lies ahead and we are here to offer our prayers

“Your excellency we urge you to pursue this leadership with multicellularity and transparency and accountability.

“We implore you to always prioritise the collective good above personal interests and to lead with compassion and humility.”

Meanwhile during his goodwill message, the immediate past SGF Barr Boss Mustapha appreciated the governor of Adamawa state Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for trusting and supporting the emergence of the celebrant Hon Bathiya as the speaker of the Adamawa state House of assembly.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri , who was represented at the church service by his deputy Prof Kaletapwa G Farauta, took the opportunity to shower encomium on the Speaker.

She described his return as member Hong state constituency and subsequently elected as speaker of the Adamawa state House of assembly as well deserved

Fintiri assured the speaker of his government determination to maintain the good relationship between the executive and state legislators

In the thanksgiving, Rt Hon Bathiya said “I am dedicating this victory to God for safe keeping and also dedicating myself to God for Him to use me mightily to fulfil His scripture that says; When the righteous are in authority the people rejoice.”

“I believe without having any doubts in our mind that this victory wouldn’t have been possible without God on our side. We went through many battles. But at the end, God gave us victory”

“I want to first, appreciate his Excellency the executive governor of Adamawa state Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who is here represented by his deputy to grace this occasion.

The celebrant, Rt Hon Bathiya thanked God for the opportunity that brought him thus far in politics and promised to bring positive impact on the lives of the people.