‘Don’t Ever Come At Me Like That,’ Nini Tells Pere During Task At BBNaija

The 2021 edition of Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season 6 housemates, Pere and Nini engaged in war of words after a concluded team task on Saturday.

The war of words began when Pere raised his voice at her when she tried to correct him during the task.

Responding, Nini said, “Don’t ever come at me like that, it’s not that deep.”

Immediately Pere fired back at her, saying “If it wasn’t that deep, you wouldn’t be yelling.”

“You were the one yelling,” Nini responded.

As the issue started degenerating, some housemates intervened by pulling her out of the dressing room where she was with Pere.

Cross told her that Pere might just be joking when he initially shouted at her but she refused to agree, claiming that Pere intentionally shouted at her.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the clash between both housemates.

“It’s not that deep, it’s not that deep, Arin and Nini, let it die then, ” @completelyplayn said.

@Ftshikedithaba, said, “Pere finished Nini with one line: ‘If it wasn’t deep you wouldn’t be yelling’.”

Another tweep, @sumayayusuf09, said, “I love how men argue with one sentence and leave you to die like a mad woman.”

“That shouting was so unnecessary, and Arin kept adding petrol on the fire,” @mellow___011 tweeted.

@m_mennia said, “This Nini girl has dug her own grave. She is fighting a Wildcard.”

@voice_ofthe said, “Nini is angry at Pere but Pere remains not bothered.”