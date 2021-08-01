Hushpuppi: Police IG Suspends Abba Kyari Over FBI Indictment

Following the indictment of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, over his alleged involvement with a global fraud syndicate, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate suspension of the officer from the force.

Kyari, widely celebrated for busting several criminal gangs in Nigeria, was last week indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for links with the suspected fraudsters facing charges in the United States.

Nigerian internet celebrity, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi, whose gang was busted by the Dubai police and extradited to the U.S in 2020, had mentioned DCP Kyari as an accomplice in his plea agreement with the FBI.

In the wake of Kyari’s indictment, IGP Baba recommended his suspension to the Police Service Commission (PSC) and ordered investigation of the officer.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the suspension followed a review of the damning indictment of Kyari in court documents filed against the officer by the United States Government.

The embattled deputy police commissioner is currently the head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

His suspension, which is with immediate effect, would be in place pending the outcome of the investigations against him

“The IGP, in his letter to the Police Service Commission, dated 31st July, 2021, noted that the recommendation for the suspension of the officer, is in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force.

“The IGP further noted that the suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for the NPF Special Investigation Panel to carry out its investigations into the weighty allegations against DCP Abba Kyari without interference. The suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer,” the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“The Special Investigation Panel (SIP), comprising four (4) Senior Police Officers, is headed by DIG Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID). The SIP, inter alia, is to undertake a detailed review of all the allegations against DCP Abba Kyari by the US Government as contained in relevant documents that have been availed the NPF by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“The SIP is also to obtain detailed representation of DCP Abba Kyari to all the allegations levelled against him, conduct further investigations as it deems fit, and submit recommendations to guide further actions by the Force Leadership on the matter,” he said.

Earlier, the spokesman for the United States Department of Justice, Thom Mrozek, confirmed to THE WHISTLER that Kyari would be picked up by U.S. authorities should he visit any U.S. territory.