Kiddwaya, Mercy Eke, Whitemoney, Others Return To Big Brother House For Another Chance To Win Grand Prize

Twenty ex-housemates from previous editions of the Big Brother Naija reality Tv show have returned to compete for this year’s grand Prize of N120 million.

This edition features the winners of the 2019 and 2021 Bbnaija seasons, Mercy Eke and WhiteMoney respectively.

Other housemates include Double Wahala-2018 participants; Ceec, Princess and Alex. Lockdown-2020 housemates -Kiddwaya, Neo, and Tolani Baj. Level Up-2022 contestants, Doyin, Ilebaye, and Adekunle.

Also participating in this year’s season are Pepper Dem-2019 housemates, Frodd, Seyi, Ike, and Venita. See Gobe-2017 participants Uriel and Soma, as well as Shine Ya Eye-2021 housemates, Pere, Angel, and Cross.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported a new twist introduced in the show which may see the influence of fans reduced or removed with the creation of an eviction Jury.

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return as show host for the 7th time having hosted the show since the 2017 ‘See Gobe’ edition.

The show will run for 70 days starting today, July 23, 2023, till October 1, 2023.