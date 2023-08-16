Don’t Play Politics With Our Culture, Imo Governor Warns Politicians

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has commended the Mbaise Nation over their hold on cultural heritage of Iriji Mbaise.

The governor who was a special guest at the event on the annual Iriji Mbaise for the year 2023 at Aboh Mbaise on Tuesday said the heritage of the people is their identity.

The Governor encouraged the people of Mbaise to continue in their zeal to uphold there culture and traditions.

He said:” I want to encourage you and commend you for keeping and making this annual ritual a treasure for the entire Mbaise nation.

“Iriji Mbaise is a very symbolic and significant event that has become an annual ritual and today is a special day because I have seen every section of Mbaise nation represented in this event here.

“This means that the Mbaise nation is united in agreeing that this Iriji Mbaise is an important event that all of them must participate.

“I want to encourage you to continue with that zeal and determination. The governor of Imo State who is also a chief in this region that I’m with you and will continue to be with you, God’s willing I will continue to be with you.”

He said that the main message that the festival promotes is brotherly and sisterly love which is most paramount in Imo state.

“Of course, Iriji Mbaise transcends politics, it is a cultural thing, it is a brotherly and sisterly thing, it is something that is symbolic that must be used to remember the heritage we have.

“Every heritage is a treasure, and I think this is also a treasure to the owner. So I urge you to hold your treasure very tight.

“I am saying to the politicians in Mbaise, to differentiate between culture and traditions and know when to play politics and when not to play politics.”