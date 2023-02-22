‘Don’t Renew Your Subscription To Suffering On Saturday…Follow Man Wey Sabi Road’ — Obi Sends Message To Nigerians Ahead Of Polls

166 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As campaigns for the 2023 presidential election finally come to an end on Thursday, the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, has cautioned Nigerians against electing a candidate that will worsen their situation.

Advertisement

In a lengthy article he shared with Nigerians, the LP candidate reaffirmed his promise to end the suffering of citizens if voted to power.

The citizens will be going to the polls on February 25 to elect a new president that will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari’s who is ineligible to seek reelection having served two four-year terms that run out on May 29.

Candidates of eighteen political parties contesting in the presidential election were given the last five months by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to traverse the length and breadth of the country to campaign for votes.

With the campaigns ending in 24 hours, Obi said the written message released via his Twitter account is meant to let his supporters and Nigerians in on the things running through his mind as they go to the polls.

According to the LP candidate, Saturday’s election serves as “a make-or-break moment in our history” and the citizens’ choice of next president will determine if they want to keep suffering or free themselves.

Advertisement

The statement partly reads: “The person of your choice must have these four qualities minimally:

“Character: A person with a proven record of fairness, honesty, and trust. We need an honest person with a verifiable background: We must know his real name. We must know where he said he schooled. We must know people who knew him then. We must know where he has been, what he has done, what he has said, and what he has been doing these past months during the campaigns.

“Competence: Someone who has the proven capability and the drive to move us forward. The person must have the required skills and must show the physical and mental ability to manage the affairs of Nigeria. The president we need must present the correct image of Nigeria abroad and stand tall among his peers at the United Nations and other international forums.

“Commitment: We need someone who is committed and has the capacity to stop official corruption in this country. We have heard far too many talks about change. Enough of empty promises! We are tired of hearing sorry stories. We want real changes, not endless pity parties and porous pledges.

“Compassion: We want a leader who is concerned about the welfare of Nigerians, not his clique of praise singers. Our fellow citizens are in IDP camps. I spent Christmas and New Year with them. They should be home. People die daily, kidnapped, killed, and raped. No one in government offers actionable concerns. It must end. We need a leader with the courage to do whatever it takes to bring relief to our citizens in distress.

Advertisement

“Let us perfect the federation of our forefathers. Every generation is destined to make the country better. The post-Independence generation has arrived. This is our turn. This is our time. This is our chance to make a difference.

“Making the same old choice will yield the same result. We are Nigerians. We are rational citizens. We make rational decisions. Let us keep a date with our destiny. Let us make a new nation for future generations.

“The world is watching. We must take our destined position as the giant of Africa. You and I know the right thing to do. The greatest lie one can tell is a lie to one’s soul. If you are still undecided, please talk to yourself. Allow your conscience to guide you.

“No one is perfect but, ask yourself, “Should I choose someone I do not wish as a role model for my children?

“Be introspective. Ask: Could I live with myself for making the wrong choice just for few new naira notes or because of my region and my religion?

“I believe you will make the right choice and vote Labour Party: LP (Mama. Papa, and Pikin): The election is not about Obi and Baba-Ahmed. This election is not about our ethnic groups, African traditional religion, Christianity, or Islam.

Advertisement

“It is not about our sacred churches, mosques, and shrines. The election is about the future of this land that God gave to our great generation.

“Why Labour? I will tell you.

“We want to move our economy from importing and consuming products to producing, consuming less, and exporting more. That is the essence of Consumption to Production.

“Datti and I will work hard every day and with everyone. Many things went wrong in the past 24 years. There are enough blames to go round. We will not share blames. We will share hope. No more excuses. In life, what matters more is not what happened to us; it is what we do with what happened to us. Honesty is the best policy. We must be truthful to ourselves. Truth is the essence of life. I pride myself in striving to be an upright citizen.

“I endeavour to do the right things. Fairness is the golden rule: do unto others as you wish them to do unto you. When I fail, I learn.

“Our revered Chinua Achebe stated that our humanity depends on the humanity of others. We are in this word with great gifts. Our world presents challenges and opportunities. Challenges stimulate our creativity.

“We will use the opportunity of vast resources in our God-given earth to meet those challenges confronting humanity. The welfare of one is the welfare of all.

“My modesty is not words of mouth: I live it. We can feed off each other’s simplicity. By producing more and consuming less, we can balance our needs, not wants,and make society more equitable. It makes no sense fighting over issues that require rational thinking & good conscience

“I love this country. It is not perfect. Nothing is perfect. Perfection is a continuum. The labours of our heroes past must not be in vain.

“Please come out and vote for Labour Party (LP) Please subscribe to success, to the triumph of a tested, trusted, and verified leadership. Do not renew the subscription to suffering, to the sorrow of tomorrow.

“A new Nigeria is possible. Let’s make it happen like a TEAM: Together, everyone achieves more.

“These past months have been quite a journey. I have met millions of fellow Nigerians from all walks of life: men and women, young and old, rich and poor.

“I thank our vice-presidential candidate, my brother, my friend and partner for coming with me on this journey. I thank the Obidients and my core team. History will record this campaign as the best: focused, friendly, mega rallies with no shịshị, respectful, and zero violence.

“Salute to all of us!

“We all made it happen: organically structured, passionate, united, and verified!

“I ask you, my people, to empower me as your president and commander-in-chief. I will be in charge. I have the requirements for correct leadership: character, competence, commitment, compassion, hard work, honesty, humanity, and humility.

“I have the courage and the heart with which to deliver the dividends of democracy freely and fairly to our people. Where we fail, hold me responsible; where we succeed, kudos to you. We can change this country. If it takes us making the supreme sacrifice, let us make it for a greater tomorrow. I am most grateful that you found me worthy to take the torch and lead. I would not have come this far if you did not follow me. You are my strength, the wings that power the historic Obidient movement.

“On behalf of all our dedicated team, I promise to deliver on all core values.

“These are my thoughts. This coming Saturday, let us promote the Family Value – by voting for the Labour Party—LP: Mama, Papa, and Pikin.

“Vote Labour correctly, peacefully, and hopefully. Labour Party: Forward Ever!”