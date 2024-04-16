Bandits, Criminals Now Running Because Of Our Operations — COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Taoreed Lagbaja, has said its various operations in the nation’s hotspot regions have forced remaining bandits and criminals into running, looking for where to hide.

It said the action of the military is enhancing public trust in the armed forces.

Lagbaja disclosed this at the opening of the First Quarter Chief of Army Staff Conference 2024 on Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking of the impacts of the ongoing operation in the North East, North West, South East and Niger Delta region, he said the army has made progress in stabilising the nation’s security despite a few obvious challenges.

He said, “We have continued to project forces in Operations Hadarin Daji, Forest Sanity, and Whirl Punch while ramping up offensives to eliminate bandit enclaves.

“These operations have destroyed criminal hideouts, neutralised scores of bandits, and subjected the remaining ones to situations where they are mainly on the run.”

He added, “Relatedly, our troops deployed in the South-South and South-East regions on Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe and Operation UDO KA have continued to perform creditably.

“Both operations have undoubtedly led to the neutralisation of a significant number of IPOB/ESN criminals, the recovery of numerous weapons and ammunition, and the destruction of several illegal oil refineries.

“Additionally, our collective efforts in Operations Delta Safe and Udo Ka have substantially increased daily crude exploration output with a corresponding boost to Nigeria’s foreign reserve and other economic indices.”

Meanwhile, 12 terrorists operating in Zamfara, North West Nigeria have been killed following an intense onslaught against their activities in the Maru Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Acting on credible intelligence on the activities of the terrorists, the Army said the troops engaged the assailants in a fierce gun battle with the terrorists, compelling the others to flee.

“The troops also recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, 12 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, and two locally fabricated guns.

“Additionally, our troops captured 10 operational motorbikes used for mobility by the terrorists and 18 rustled cows. The troops destroyed the terrorists’ base after dislodging them,” the Army said.