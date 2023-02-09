Drama As Tambuwal Rejects Deputy’s Resignation…I Never Resigned – Dan’Iya

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

High level drama played out in Sokoto State on Thursday as the State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, reportedly rejected the resignation of his deputy, Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya, who in turned staged a volte face, denying his resignation from the government.

Advertisement

In a letter obtained by THE WHISTLER, Dan’iya, had written to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ward chairman at Kwane, Kware Local Government of the state announcing his resignation from the government and party.

The Sokoto Deputy Governor had written in the letter dated 8 February that, “I write to notify you of withdrawal of my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from 8 February 2023.

“I appreciate the opportunities given to me, which made me serve in various capacities under the PDP.”

While calls made to his telephone line and that of PDP’s spokesman, Dabo Ologunagba, failed, sources confided in this paper that Dan’Iya, who’s the PDP Senatorial Candidate for Sokoto Central for the February 25 election, was immediately told by the Governor that his letter of resignation was not accepted.

It was gathered that Gov Aminu Tambuwal flatly rejected his resignation and informed him to go about his duty and campaign to return PDP candidates in the state elected in the coming elections.

Advertisement

But in a dramatic fashion, Dan’Iya, whose telephone suddenly went dead, reportedly directed the Director of Press, Office of the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abubakar, to deny his resignation.

A press statement issued on Thursday, February 9 and signed by Abubakar said, “Our attention has been drawn to a letter purportedly issued in Sokoto that the Sokoto State Deputy Governor Hon. Manir Dan’lya stating had resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This is untrue and a blatant lie. Hon. Manir Dan’iya is still a bona fide member of the PDP, to which he reaffirms his unwavering loyalty and support.

“He is hereby dissociating himself from any such letter stating that he had left the PDP,” the statement said.

Sources however said all is not well in the Sokoto Government House as almost a dozen commissioners and other senior members of the government are set to resign to pitch tent with the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Advertisement

Dan’Iya was alleged to have concluded arrangements to dump the PDP for the APC alongside other top members and aides to the governor until last minute intervention from the governor hence his volte face.