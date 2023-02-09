BREAKING: CASE CLOSED: Supreme Court Affirms Emenike As Abia APC Guber Candidate

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Supreme Court has affirmed Ikechi Emenike as the Abia governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election.

The apex court dismissed the appeals by Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, the former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development.

Recall that the APC in the state had conducted parallel governorship primaries on May 26, 2022, resulting in the twin announcement of Uche Ogah and Ikechi Emenike as winners of the ticket.

The development resulted in the commencement of legal battles by the duo.

First, the Abia State High Court affirmed Emenike as the APC authentic candidate by backing the election that produced him.

THE WHISTLER reported that late last year, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja presided by Justice Binta Nyako, declared Ogah as the duly elected governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

Parties approached the Court of Appeal in three separate appeals for redress and the appellate court ruled in favor of Emenike, affirming the findings of the Abia State High Court.

But in the judgment read and prepared by Justice Adamu Jaro, the apex court said Ogah’s appeal was not useful.

“There is nothing useful for the appellant to ask in the appeal. The appeal is therefore dismissed,” the apex court panel said.

The judge held that the judgment shall be binding on the two other appeals on the matter.