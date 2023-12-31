Driver Crushes Man Sleeping Under Truck To Death In Lagos

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A truck driver, on Sunday, crushed a motor boy sleeping under his truck to death in Lagos State.

It was gathered that the driver was trying to move along with other loaded trucks going inward Tin Can Port Gate, Apapa, when the unfortunate incident happened.

The incident happened around MTN, inward Sunrise, along Oshodi – Apapa Expressway.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq.

According to Adebayo, the truck driver tried to flee after the accident, but was apprehended by LASTMA operatives.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the fully loaded containerised truck (T_1360LA) unknowingly crushed a motor boy who was sleeping under his truck while the driver was trying move along with other loaded trucks going inward Tin Can Port Gate, Apapa.

“Immediately the unfortunate incident happened and the motor boy was confirmed dead after rushing to a nearby hospital, the truck driver took to his heels but was immediately apprehended by LASTMA officials led Traffic Officer Adams Lateef ‘Zebra’ (Zone 13) Apapa,” Adebayo said.

The driver was later handed over to policemen from the Trinity Police Division area of Apapa for further investigation.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bakare Oki, sympathised with the family of the deceased.

He appealed to drivers to always ensure they check their trucks to ascertain their condition before embarking on any movement.