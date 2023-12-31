Nadal Opens Up On Tennis Return After One-Year Absence

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Tennis legend, Rafael Nadal is set for a long-awaited return to the sport after spending a year out of action due to injury.

The Spaniard has battled with injuries in the last two years especially troublesome knee complaints which have made him miss a series of tournaments.

Nadal has now left the door open to continue playing tennis after the 2024 season.

Nadal Said: “The problem about saying that’s going to be my last season is I can’t predict what’s going on 100 percent in the future,”.

“That’s why I say ‘probably’. It’s obvious it’s a high percentage that it’s going to be my last time playing here in Australia.

The 37-year-old underwent hip surgery last year and admitted it was tough and he contemplated quitting the sport.

“Of course, I was asking myself that (about retirement), but at some point I decided to keep going. I had the determination to keep going.”

Nadal refused to set any expectations heading into the new season.

“Competing is different than practising, but in terms of practising with the guys here, I am quite happy because I feel competitive against the players that I played in practice,”.

“Of course, I don’t have the expectations that I used to have in the past.

“It’s obvious, no? It’s one year (away). It’s surgery. For me, it is a little bit unpredictable how things are going to be.”

Nadal has been out of action since the 2023 Australian Open and he will resume action against a qualifier in the first round of the Brisbane Open on Monday.