Dualization Of Bida Ring Road Will Boost Farming Activities In Niger—Agric Minister

The Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi has expressed optimism that the construction of dual carriageway in Niger State will boost farming in the state.

Abdullahi said this during the flag-off ceremony for the project.

He said the construction of the 44KM Dual Carriageway Bida Ring Road will ease the frustrations of a lot of farmers who find it difficult to transport their farm products for sale.

The minister added that the development will boost the sector which plays a major role in the Gross Domestic Product of Nigeria and the need to open up more carriageways for activities is essential for the socio-economic development of the nation.

He said, “Today we are witnessing a major milestone in the Democratic journey of Niger State, happening under the watch of the Executive Governor, described as Mr. Project Mohammed Umar Bago.

“I’m convinced that the construction of the 44KM Dual Carriageway will open more activities as a lot of farmers are frustrated due to the bad state of the road to bring out their commodities.”

He therefore commended Bago for his tenacity and commitment to making the project a reality, stressing that all projects would be done for the benefit of the people of Niger State and Nigerians at large.

“Let me add that, I will call him Mr. people’s-oriented project because he is bringing celebrations across the length and breadth of the State” the minister added.

Also speaking at the flag-off, Bago said that he was determined to change the narrative of the State by improving security, providing world-class health facilities, and mechanized agriculture to cultivating about 250 hectares in 2024, with one million hectares currently in the pipeline.