Rwanda: Kagame Seeks Fourth Term Amid Coups In Africa

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has disclosed he will run for a fourth term in the country’s 2024 year’s presidential election amid a political and economic pass mark scored the country by the World Bank.

Kagame, who has been in office since 2000, said he intends to run irrespective of the perception of opponents within the country or the West.

Kagame maintained he had the backing of Rwandans.

“Yes, I am indeed a candidate.

“I’m sorry for the West, but what the West thinks is not my problem”.

“I am happy with the confidence that the Rwandans have in me. I will always serve them, as much when I can,” Mr Kagame told French-language magazine Jeune Afrique on Tuesday.

Mr Kagame has already spent 23 years in office but in 2015, the two-term constitutional limit for presidents was lifted by a referendum.

The development was criticized as a controversial one by critics.

As for the country, the World Bank appreciates the political stability that has guarded the nation since 1994 after the genocide against the Tutsi.

In its recent report, it acknowledges that Rwanda remains one of the few African countries with the best living standards.

The World Bank report partly reads, “Growth averaged 7.2% a year over the decade to 2019, while per capita gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 5%.

“Strong economic growth was accompanied by substantial improvements in living standards.

“Rwanda was one of two countries in Sub-Saharan Africa that achieved all the health Millennium Development Goals (MDGs): Under-five mortality declined sharply between 2000 and 2020 and the maternal mortality ratio also dropped, as did the total fertility rate (from an increase in access to modern contraception).”

Nevertheless, Kagame is one of the longest-serving presidents in Africa.

This is coming after recent military coups in Gabon and Niger Republic.

Niger junta had ousted president Mohamed Bazoum citing his corrupt leadership.

Almost the same narrative was alleged by Gabon junta.

Amid the development, Kagame approved the retirement of senior military generals asking them to mentor junior officers aright.