Ice Prince Reveals Spending N340 Million On Weed

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Nigerian singer and rapper, Ice Prince, has revealed that he spent hundreds of millions of naira on marijuana before deciding to quit smoking.

Speaking during a recent episode of the Black Box podcast, the ‘Aboki’ crooner disclosed that between 2020 and 2026, he spent about N340m on weed from a single dealer in Lagos.

According to the rapper, the amount does not include money spent on other suppliers based in Abuja, Jos, Ghana, and London.

“From 2020 to 2026, I have spent N340m on weed from just one dealer alone, not to mention my other dealers from Abuja, Ghana, Jos, and London. This is just one dealer, who lives close to me in Lagos,” he stated.

Ice Prince explained that he eventually quit smoking and alcohol as part of his weight loss journey and personal self-discovery process.

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The rapper also disclosed during the interview that he has remained celibate for some time.