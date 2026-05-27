Iga Świątek Reaches French Open 4th Round

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Iga Swiatek navigated her way into the third round of the French Open on Wednesday on Court Philippe-Chatrier with a 6-2, 6-3 success over world number 35 Sara Bejlek, despite a match plagued by unforced errors.

The four-time Roland Garros champion is seeking to reclaim the title she won three times consecutively between 2022 and 2024, before losing out at the semifinal stage to top seed Aryna Sabalenka last season.

Swiatek, 24, has recently teamed up with Rafael Nadal’s former coach Francisco Roig and has been preparing for the clay-court Grand Slam at the Spanish great’s tennis academy in Mallorca.

Last year’s Rolan Garos semifinalist against Aryna Sabalenka, continues her journey, securing her 42nd win at the clay event in 45 matches played (only Sabalenka, Sakkari, and Halep have managed to beat Swiatek in the Paris tournament).

To keep that statistic intact, she will have to overcome (who beat her in Miami earlier this season) or Jelena Ostapenko (her nemesis, whom she has never beaten in six previous meetings) this Friday.